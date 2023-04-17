Obituary: Putnam, William Harrington

William Harrington Putnam died peacefully at Ellison Assisted Living in Marietta on Saturday, April 15, 2023. He was born September 22, 1929 to Benjamin Hay Putnam and Esther May Harrington Putnam in Marietta, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Chancellor Reps Putnam, his brother Benjamin Hay Putnam, his sister Lucy Jane McCarthy (Gordon), and his grandson Davis Weihl. He is survived by his children, Anne Estelle Weihl, Hannah Jane Dimit (Denny), and William Harrington Putnam, Jr. (Cindy) in addition to his grandchildren, Harrington Frederick Weihl (Kiah), Hayden Reps Weihl, and Holden William Putnam Weihl.

Bill graduated from Marietta High School, attended Marietta College, and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War before returning to Marietta, where he was an active, accomplished, and always honest businessman. He founded Putnam Realty and Anchorage Oil Company and was additionally an accomplished developer of a number of properties in Southeastern Ohio, including the building that housed Rink’s department store before he converted it into the now locally famous Rinky Dink’s Flea Market. Marietta was always important to him, and he pursued opportunities to give back to the community throughout his life.

Gregarious and always quick with a joke, Bill was a larger-than-life figure who touched the lives of many; he will be remembered fondly by his family and friends. The family requests that anyone who wants to pay tribute to him would extend kindness to a friend, buy a drink for someone, or reach out and help a stranger, as was Bill’s way.

The family would like to thank the staff at the memory care unit at Elison Assisted Living.

Visitation will be on Wednesday April 19th from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. He will be buried in a private ceremony with full military honors at Mound Cemetery.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Putnam family

