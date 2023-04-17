Obituary: Schoeppner, Ethel Rose Schott

Ethel Rose Schott Schoeppner, 93, of Marietta, passed peacefully with her daughters by her side on April 14, 2023. Ethel was born on the family farm near Fulda, OH, youngest of six children, to Felix and Sophia Warner Schott, on Sept. 4, 1929.

She was raised on the family farm where she learned the importance of family, honest hard work, and love of God and nature. Ethel cherished and valued her upbringing and enjoyed sharing wonderful memories.

She was a 1949 graduate of Caldwell H.S., after attending her first 11 years at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Fulda. She married John J. Schoeppner on Sept.10, 1949. John and Ethel celebrated 67 years together. After John’s stroke, she provided loving daily care for his final 14 years until his death in 2016. Ethel relished in her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Her “little ones” were her biggest joy and delight. She was a faithful member of the Basilica of St. Mary and prioritized her devotion and prayer time. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, quilting, sewing, reading, jigsaw puzzles, watching sports and EWTN. She was meticulous for details, strong willed and very independent, living in her home on Sixth St. up until 48 days before her death.

Those left to cherish her memory are 3 daughters, Sandra (David) Walker, of Hilliard, OH, Mary (Tom) Kunz and Barbara (Tom) Binegar of Marietta; son-in-law, Chuck Marshall; and daughter-in-law, Twila Schoeppner Moyer. She will be dearly missed by her 11 grandchildren, Sara (Kristy) Walker, Kevin (Stacey) Walker, Rob (Amy) Marshall, Jodi (Chris) Boyd, Joshua Kunz, Jonah (Jessica) Kunz, Jaime (Leo) Raffinengo, Erik Schoeppner, Robbie (Angelica) Schoeppner, Tim (Stacy) Binegar, Tracy (Kirk) Huggins; 23 great-grandchildren, Logan Weber, Ryan, Hayes and Maxwell Walker, Layne and Leah Marshall, Eli and Sam Boyd, Austin, Jordan, Gavin and Cohen Kunz, Christian, Max, Alex and Evan Raffinengo, Brendan, Caden, Teagan, Watson Binegar and Finnegan, Roselinn and Bodhi Huggins and many nieces and nephews.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Schoeppner; son, Robert John “Bob” Schoeppner; daughter, Linda L. Marshall; granddaughter, Christa Schoeppner Herbert; and great-grandson, Theo Binegar Huggins; along with her parents; brother, Elmer Schott, and sisters; Eleanor Schwallie, Esther Gerst, Ellen Dudzik, and Eleverna Pienvich.

Funeral Liturgy with mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta, OH. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will on Monday, April 24 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil service held at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

