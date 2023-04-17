Obituary: Seth, Ernest L. Jr.

Ernest L. Seth Jr., engineer, pilot, musician, and father passed away on March 8th, just a few weeks shy of his 77th birthday on his mountaintop sanctuary in Wood County West Virginia. He was born on March 27th, 1946 in Mount Holly, NJ to Ernest Sr. and Betty Jean Seth. Ernie was suffering with several health conditions in recent years but chose to persevere, on his own, in his little slice of the West Virginia wilderness.

Ernie pursued his love of flying at an early age by attending the Air Force Academy where he met his first wife. His only son, Michael, was born into this relationship. He became an instructor pilot and aerobatics instructor in his civilian life before getting his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering. He always enjoyed playing the bass guitar in various bands, most notably with his brothers Craig, and Dale.

He was a member of the Harrisville Lodge #98 AF & AM and Shiloh Riding Club in Ritchie County for several years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest Sr. and Betty Jean of Harrisville, WV. He is survived by his younger siblings, Dale (Sandie) of Rome, NY, Craig (Linda), and Sheila, of Harrisville, WV, and by his son, Michael (Felicity) of Colorado Springs, CO. Ernie also had 3 grandchildren of whom he was very proud.

There will be no services. Raiguel Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

