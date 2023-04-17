Parkersburg police arrests man responsible for barber shop fire

Parkersburg police have arrested the man responsible for the fire at Ray’s Barber Shop.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Clifford Nations II, 29, was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with one count of second-degree arson and two counts of breaking and entering.

Parkersburg police say they were dispatched to The Shirt Factory on DuPont Road after a 911 call. The police found Nations hiding inside the business and arrested him.

Minutes before that arrest, Parkersburg Fire Dept. and Parkersburg police officers were dispatched to Ray’s Barber Shop on Division Street for a structure fire.

After the fire was extinguished, an investigation found evidence linking Nations to the fire.

Nations was arraigned in Wood Co. Magistrate Court and failed to post his $300 thousand bond. He is in custody at the W.Va. Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

