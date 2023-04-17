Remembering a Washington Co. Deputy who was killed in the line of duty

MARIETTIA, Ohio (WTAP) - April 17, 2023 marks 33 years since Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Kinzy was killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Kinzy was shot and killed while assisting Noble County deputies in a shootout in 1990. According to Washington County’s Chief Deputy Mark Warden, who worked with Kinzy, Kinzy was directing other officers to take cover when he was shot.

Warden said this sort of selflessness was par for the course for Deputy Kinzy. Warden shared that he’s still affected by the grief of losing a friend and fellow deputy. “You never forget a phone call, and on that other side of the phone call is terrible news,” he said. “And on that morning, when I got that call, a piece of society died. And a really good person was taken from this world.”

Warden said that it’s important for the sheriff’s office and the broader community to never forget officers who die in the line of duty.

