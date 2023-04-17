Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A St. Marys High School senior is dead after a two-car crash in Ritchie County Sunday evening.

According to the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office the crash happened on Route 16.

Natalea Mumaw, a senior at St. Marys High School and the baton twirler with the high school’s marching band died in the crash. All three of the other people involved in the crash were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.

A deputy with the sheriff’s office says one vehicle was traveling north and one was going southbound when they hit head on. The time of the crash was not released.

Pleasants County Schools and St. Marys H.S. has released a statement about Mumaw’s death:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a St. Marys High School senior student,” says Pleasants Co. Schools superintendent, Michael Wells. “Our crisis team has been mobilized and the counseling staff is available for students and staff. We continue to keep her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

No other information about the crash has been released. The Ritchie Co. Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash. WTAP will have more information when it becomes available.

