Unicorn couple renews vows at Boston Marathon finish line

A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. (Source: WCVB, Tim Suhr, Cherry Rose)
By Danae Bucci
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Tim Suhr and Cherry Rose wore unicorn costumes to honor the Boston Athletic Association’s symbol of the mythical creature.

The organization puts on the marathon and chose the unicorn mascot in 1980 when the club held its first organized track and field competition.

The couple wanted to marry at the finish line in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans.

They ended up getting married in 2021 and chose this year’s Boston Marathon to renew their vows.

It’s Suhr’s third Boston Marathon.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school board suspended Williamstown Principal Heather Mannix Bretthauer pending the outcome...
Wood County BOE: Williamstown Elementary School principal suspended
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor (snake)
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ronald Clifford Hopkins of Parkersburg absconded...
Parkersburg man absconds from home confinement
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
A planned power outage is scheduled for this weekend.
Planned power outage scheduled for this weekend

Latest News

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
The homeowner was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker