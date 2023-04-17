Weekend of April 15th was Ohio Volunteer Firefighter Weekend

Local volunteer firefighter shares what it’s like helping others.
Local Volunteer Firefighter shares experience
By Sarah Coleman and Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - As Ohio’s Division of State Fire Marshal had Volunteer Firefighter Weekend we took a look at the sacrifice volunteer firefighters make.

Volunteer Firefighters, like Galen Cox who is the President of Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, have spent hours upon hours learning how to help in emergencies.

They sometimes have to miss some events due to calls or training but it is worth it to Cox.

“Come out, spend time, and being able to respond for training as well as responses. It does take time and commitment, but it’s very worthwhile to do it,” said Cox.

Cox went on to say that due to the amount of time that is require., fewer people have joined in recent years.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter visit your local fire department to find out more about joining.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school board suspended Williamstown Principal Heather Mannix Bretthauer pending the outcome...
Wood County BOE: Williamstown Elementary School principal suspended
A planned power outage is scheduled for this weekend.
Planned power outage scheduled for this weekend
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor (snake)
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor
Road to be closed in Wood County
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ronald Clifford Hopkins of Parkersburg absconded...
Parkersburg man absconds from home confinement

Latest News

Wood County Schools Art Show awards ceremony held
Wood County Schools Art Show award ceremony held
Ray's Barber Shop remains optimistic
Ray’s Barber Shop optimistic about the future after suspected arson
42nd annual fishing derby
Parkersburg fishing derby
42nd annual fishing derby sees impressive numbers
42nd annual fishing derby sees impressive numbers