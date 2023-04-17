Weekend of April 15th was Ohio Volunteer Firefighter Weekend

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - As Ohio’s Division of State Fire Marshal had Volunteer Firefighter Weekend we took a look at the sacrifice volunteer firefighters make.

Volunteer Firefighters, like Galen Cox who is the President of Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, have spent hours upon hours learning how to help in emergencies.

They sometimes have to miss some events due to calls or training but it is worth it to Cox.

“Come out, spend time, and being able to respond for training as well as responses. It does take time and commitment, but it’s very worthwhile to do it,” said Cox.

Cox went on to say that due to the amount of time that is require., fewer people have joined in recent years.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter visit your local fire department to find out more about joining.

