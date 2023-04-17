Wood County Schools Art Show award ceremony held
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools students were recognized for their artworks today in a reception ceremony at the Parkersburg Art Center on April 16.
“This is kind of like our Super Bowl of Art for Wood County Schools at the end of the year,” said Jackson Middle School art teacher and exhibit art liaison Kay Mason.
The Wood County Art Show has been on display at the Art Center since the beginning of April. The display exhibits the work of K-12 students throughout the county.
Mason said the pieces are selected by art teachers at the county’s schools. “We just try to host and just show the exemplary works that are being done by these students, and the quality of education that’s being provided by these art teachers,” she said.
Mason highlighted the importance of recognizing students’ artistic achievement. “Sometimes these type of things just kind of go by the wayside and you don’t host them, you don’t do any major thing at a school level for it,” Mason said.“This is just a chance to kind of bring everyone together.”
On April 16, the best pieces from each grade were recognized in an award ceremony. First, second, and third place prizes were awarded to students in grades two through 12.
Among those selected were the collage “Friday, June 24, 2022″ by Hayden Coplin, which won first place for 12th grade.
“Daydreaming” by Ana Ware was selected as “Best in Show” by the judges.
Mason said exhibiting and awarding students’ works publicly helps encourage and validate their artistic interests.
“They’re so proud,” Mason said. “They’re so proud that their work is here. Even those who don’t win, they realize that it’s in the top selection from their school, so they’re just really honored to be able to be here, and it just -- it treats them with dignity in a way that they probably haven’t always been treated.”
2023 Wood County Schools Art Show Winners
Best in Show: Ana Ware, “Daydreaming”
12th Grade
- Hayden Coplin
- Liv Gibbs
- Luna Spears
11th Grade
- Alete Rader
- Anna Amrine
- Claton Small
10th Grade
- Jules Hyde
- Alexis Gibbs
- Tobias
9th Grade
- Olivia McVey
- Kyialyn Wilkening
- Kendall Smith
8th Grade
- Lexi McKinney
- Izzy Early Lesher, Chloe Lesher
- Grace Morris
7th Grade
- Willow Richmond, Emma Wright, Brooklyn Bell
- Emily Williams
- Ezekiel Janes
6th Grade
- Christian Bibbee
- Brayden Owens
- Sophie Yoke
5th Grade
- Ja’Vonte Triplett
- Gabriel King
- Kieth Saunders
4th Grade
- Betty Nguyen
- Leland McElray
- Jypsee Adkins
3rd Grade
- Giana Fuller
- La’Dell Siegrist
- Zoey Fluharty
2nd Grade
- Megyn Townsend
- Haley Boyles
