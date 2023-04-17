Wood County Schools Art Show award ceremony held

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools students were recognized for their artworks today in a reception ceremony at the Parkersburg Art Center on April 16.

“This is kind of like our Super Bowl of Art for Wood County Schools at the end of the year,” said Jackson Middle School art teacher and exhibit art liaison Kay Mason.

The Wood County Art Show has been on display at the Art Center since the beginning of April. The display exhibits the work of K-12 students throughout the county.

Mason said the pieces are selected by art teachers at the county’s schools. “We just try to host and just show the exemplary works that are being done by these students, and the quality of education that’s being provided by these art teachers,” she said.

Mason highlighted the importance of recognizing students’ artistic achievement. “Sometimes these type of things just kind of go by the wayside and you don’t host them, you don’t do any major thing at a school level for it,” Mason said.“This is just a chance to kind of bring everyone together.”

On April 16, the best pieces from each grade were recognized in an award ceremony. First, second, and third place prizes were awarded to students in grades two through 12.

Among those selected were the collage “Friday, June 24, 2022″ by Hayden Coplin, which won first place for 12th grade.

“Daydreaming” by Ana Ware was selected as “Best in Show” by the judges.

Mason said exhibiting and awarding students’ works publicly helps encourage and validate their artistic interests.

“They’re so proud,” Mason said. “They’re so proud that their work is here. Even those who don’t win, they realize that it’s in the top selection from their school, so they’re just really honored to be able to be here, and it just -- it treats them with dignity in a way that they probably haven’t always been treated.”

2023 Wood County Schools Art Show Winners

Best in Show: Ana Ware, “Daydreaming”

12th Grade

Hayden Coplin Liv Gibbs Luna Spears

11th Grade

Alete Rader Anna Amrine Claton Small

10th Grade

Jules Hyde Alexis Gibbs Tobias

9th Grade

Olivia McVey Kyialyn Wilkening Kendall Smith

8th Grade

Lexi McKinney Izzy Early Lesher, Chloe Lesher Grace Morris

7th Grade

Willow Richmond, Emma Wright, Brooklyn Bell Emily Williams Ezekiel Janes

6th Grade

Christian Bibbee Brayden Owens Sophie Yoke

5th Grade

Ja’Vonte Triplett Gabriel King Kieth Saunders

4th Grade

Betty Nguyen Leland McElray Jypsee Adkins

3rd Grade

Giana Fuller La’Dell Siegrist Zoey Fluharty

2nd Grade

Megyn Townsend Haley Boyles

