YMCA of Parkersburg dedicates a playground to the late Mary Welch

YMCA playground dedicated to the late Mary Welch
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon the YMCA of Parkersburg and the Chamber of the Commerce of the MOV hosted a ribbon cutting to officially open their Mary ‘Mickey’ Welch playground.

The $120,000 project started from a simple giveaway that CEO Jeff Olson signed up for.

“I signed up for a giveaway for a playground set and eight months later they called and it was in our parking lot,” Olson said.

After that call the YMCA took action setting up a guard rail on the street above, a fence surrounding the playground for the safety of the kids and a brand new $36,000 playground set.

The ceremony today was dedicating the set to the late Mary Welch. Welch’s daughter Mary Anne Ketelsen says this dedication just let Welch’s name to continue to live on.

“Well to me it just makes me happy because moms gifts are living on forever. I sit on the board of the Parkersburg Community Foundation and we give money out from her from when she left and a lot of it goes to everybody in our community,” Keteslen said.

The playground will only be available to the 5 children’s after school programs at the local YMCA for liability concerns.

