Boil alert for Town of Cairo

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) – There is a boil water advisory for the town of Cairo.

According to a release from Cairo, the advisory is in effect as of Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The advisory applies to residents of Silver Run, Smith Hill, Douglas Hill, and Route 31.

Boil all water for a minute before using it for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth.

The town of Cairo says it will alert residents when the water is safe to use and consume without boiling.

For more information contact the town of Cairo at 304-628-3843.

