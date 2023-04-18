The City of Ravenswood grows hope as the finished marina gets closer day by day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ravenswood community continues to get closer and closer to a completely revamped marina.

The City of Ravenswood is starting work on a multi million dollar project to bring a new environment to the city.

An amphitheater, boat docks, improved river access and more will be added in the Washington riverfront park.

Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller believes once this project is finished it will create recreational tourism in the city.

“This is meant to create more interest in the area in terms of tourism. We’ve got this sports complex on the horizon as well and all of this will be in a centralized location. Again, your job is to try to bring people into your town and with how things are changing post pandemic, people are wanting to get out and about and do things again so we are moving along in a positive direction,” Miller said.

The tourism won’t be focused on just one age group. Miller believes it can spread across all age groups.

“We changed the motto of our town to fit what we’re doing and that’s ‘Historic past to a bright future’. When we focus on things we focus on the people who helped build this town but we also know we have future generations coming,” said Miller.

The first phase of the marina is expected to be complete around July or August of this year and that will be on the Sandy Creek side.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.