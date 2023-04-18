Fire breaks out at vacant house on Madison Ave. in Parkersburg Tuesday morning

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire broke out on Madison Avenue in Parkersburg early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., the Parkersburg Police and Parkersburg Fire Departments were dispatched to a house on Madison Ave.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the residence; however, the house was vacant, according to Parkersburg Fire Chief, Jason Matthews.

There was trash and debris on the second floor of the house, which we were all combustible, according to Chief Matthews.

There were no injuries from the fire.

The fire was fully extinguished just after 7 a.m.

Camden Clark Ambulance Services also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the house is believed to be a total loss, according to Chief Matthews.

