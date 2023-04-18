First Lady Cathy Justice speaks to Ravenswood students on C.I.S spring road trip

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First Lady Cathy Justice along with Jackson county school officials spoke to Ravenswood middle and high school students about their new ‘Community in Schools’ program. A program that expands the capabilities of students across Jackson county.

“With our community in schools we’ll be able to offer resources to our students that we weren’t able to offer before. It’s more than just a counselor. I think it’s really helping to bridge that between the community and the school,” said Assistant Superintendent Jimmy Frashier.

A need that Jackson county officials saw not only in the county but in the state as a whole. When that need was seen they knew they had to act on the need quickly.

“I think it’s a need in Jackson county, I think it’s a need all over the state as you know these are in many counties if not all of them. So I think it was just a need for all of our students,” Frashier said.

First Lady Justice and Frashier spoke about just some of those benefits the new program can bring to the students across the state.

“It’s given our kids a bunch of different resources, the First Lady talked about all the different things they could go to our folks that we have in those positions that can give help whether it’s attendance, different problems or issues. she even talked about transportation to events it’s just a lot of things that are just for student support,” said Frashier.

But this program isn’t only good for the students of the state it also will benefit the community as a whole.

“Oh sure I think it does help everybody the phrase would be stakeholders. The community, the parents and a lot of grandparents now where these kids can get help from our school system,” Frashier said.

Frashier believes this program can be installed in counties across the state and even the country.

