Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen forestry worker

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Fayette County be displayed at half-staff to honor a fallen forester on Wednesday.

28-year-old Cody J. Mullens was killed last Thursday while fighting a brush fire near Montgomery in Fayette County.

The proclamation reads in part: “All West Virginians mourn the tragic loss of this brave son who gave his life to protect and save people in emergency situations, and sympathy on their behalf is extended to his loved ones, his many friends, members of the West Virginia Division of Forestry family with whom he served faithfully and honorably, and to all those who knew and loved him.”

39-year-old David Bass has been charged with four counts of felony wildland arson and one count of felony murder.

Several of Mullens’ friends and family said his kindness radiated from him and that he put those he cared for above all else.

