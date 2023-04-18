Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen forestry worker

Cody Mullins (Courtesy of Kristen Murphy)
Cody Mullins (Courtesy of Kristen Murphy)(WVVA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Fayette County be displayed at half-staff to honor a fallen forester on Wednesday.

28-year-old Cody J. Mullens was killed last Thursday while fighting a brush fire near Montgomery in Fayette County.

W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting brush fire

The proclamation reads in part: “All West Virginians mourn the tragic loss of this brave son who gave his life to protect and save people in emergency situations, and sympathy on their behalf is extended to his loved ones, his many friends, members of the West Virginia Division of Forestry family with whom he served faithfully and honorably, and to all those who knew and loved him.”

39-year-old David Bass has been charged with four counts of felony wildland arson and one count of felony murder.

Man arrested for setting brush fire that Forestry worker died in

Several of Mullens’ friends and family said his kindness radiated from him and that he put those he cared for above all else.

Family, friends of W.Va Division of Forestry worker react to his death

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
The school board suspended Williamstown Principal Heather Mannix Bretthauer pending the outcome...
Wood County BOE: Williamstown Elementary School principal suspended
New information on the others involved in the crash.
Update on the Route 16 Wreck
Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating
Parkersburg police arrests man responsible for barber shop fire
A candlelit vigil will be held this Tuesday.
Local high school will hold candlelit vigil for high schooler who died in a car wreck

Latest News

A local fire chief explains the relationship between weather and fire.
Looking into West Virginia’s burn ban - Local fire chief explains how weather impacts fire
CIS road trip
First Lady Cathy Justice speaks to Ravenswood students on C.I.S spring road trip
Ravenswood marina
The City of Ravenswood grows hope as the finished marina gets closer day by day
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center volunteer luncheon held
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center volunteer luncheon held