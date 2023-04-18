Locals are invited to a dual Earth Day and Arbor Day event this weekend

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The community is invited to a dual Earth Day and Arbor Day event at the Marietta Armory this weekend.

The Tree Commission’s Kimberly Bloss said the event is family friendly with activities for kids. These activities will be educational - centering around the environment.

The tree commission will have stations set up and there will also be a tree-planting.

“I’m hoping that they will be able to have a better understanding of what the tree commission does for the city and also tree maintenance and care and responsibilities of homeowners,” Bloss said.

You’ll also get the chance to take home tree seeds so that you can plant your own tree at home.

The event will last from 10am to 1pm this Saturday.

