Obituary: Hewitt, Donna Kay

Donna Kay Hewitt, 81, of Longs, SC, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away April 14, 2023 at Mcleod Seacoast Hospital in SC.

Donna was born on December 31, 1941 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late William Amor and Beulah Virginia Moore Beymer.

Donna had worked for Walker/Wire Mold in international sales for sixteen years. She retired from Blennerhassett Middle School in 2020 after seventeen years. She served as the school secretary and will be remembered as the heart and soul of the school. She was a huge Yankees fan and was constantly reading, sometimes eighty to a hundred books a year. She had a passion for the beach and moved to South Carolina a few years ago. She was Christian by faith.

Donna is survived by her daughter Ashley Hewitt, son by love Scott Taylor, step children Terri Houck, Rick Hewitt, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, Godchild Olivia Hemmingway, grand dog Locksley, brothers and sisters in law Ron Hewitt, Jim Hewitt, Nancy Menges, Ina Vee Ellison and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard “Dick” Hewitt in 2018, sister Nona Affolter and brothers Bill and Randy Beymer.

A graveside service will be at 11 am Friday at Sunset Memory Gardens with Rev. Shauna Hyde officiating.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Laverne L. Gibson Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Parkersburg Community Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

