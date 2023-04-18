Obituary: Lauer, Kenneth Joseph

Kenneth Joseph Lauer, 69, of Rockport, WV, passed away April 17, 2023.

He was born on October 29, 1953 in Braddock, PA, the son of the late John Maurice and Margaret Mary Brady Lauer.

Kenny retired from DuPont Washington Works after thirty-four years with the company. He enjoyed sports and had served as a coach for both youth baseball and football. Kenney enjoyed the outdoors but most dear to him was his time with grandchildren and family. He enjoyed animals and spoiling his dogs.

Kenney is survived by his wife of forty-six years Diana Lauer, two children Kerri Lauer, Matt Lauer (Jenny), four grandchildren Amayah Braniff (Jordan), Carter, Natalie, Blake, three brothers Rich, Jim and Gene Lauer, one sister Rita Modesitt and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jack Lauer.

Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be 4 - 7 on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society PO Box 392 Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

