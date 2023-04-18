Obituary: Parks, Wanda J.

Wanda J. Parks, 90, of Marietta passed away at 1:12 pm, Monday, April 17, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on January 1, 1933, in Bartlett a daughter of Charles and Martha Love Colerick. Wanda was a member of the Lower Paw Paw Church of Christ and had been employed as a cook for several locations.

On September 22, 1950 she married Lloyd R. Parks who preceded her in death on January 8, 2014. She is survived by 2 daughters, Martha Vanoster of Canton and Mary (Don) Smith of Marietta, 3 grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother and twin sister.

At her request, there will be no services. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

