Obituary: White, Yvonne Fay

Yvonne Fay White, 86, of Vienna died April 17, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on January 1, 1937 in Davisville, WV on the family farm and was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Violet Ball Bush.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1955 and from the Camden-Clark School of Nursing in 1958. She retired from St. Joseph Hospital as a Registered Nurse in surgery after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses, where she held various positions. She served as a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as Deaconess, various committees, was the church camp nurse for several years and active in the Youth Groups and the Presbyterian Women. She also volunteered with the Kids Hope Program.

Yvonne is survived by her son, John B. (Reneé ) White of Bowling Green, KY; daughter, Denise M. White Fragale of Parkersburg; three grandchildren, Andrew Fragale, David Fragale, Khatelin White and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Ed White; brother Rymer “Ben” Bennett; three sisters, Marjorie Barnett, Donaline Alfred and Ruby Bush.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 13th at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg.

