Ohio rep. introduces national bill to improve student housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) – The Collegiate Housing and Infrastructure Act of 2023 was introduced to improve the affordability and safety of student housing.

The bipartisan bill was introduced by Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup and Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Rep. Wenstrup currently represents Ohio’s second district as a Republican.

If signed, the Collegiate Housing and Infrastructure Act of 2023 would update the tax code to enable not-for-profit student housing organizations to use tax-deductible donations to build, maintain, or improve student housing, according to a release from Wenstrup.

Certain tax-exempt charitable or educational organizations, such as fraternities or sororities, would then have access to collegiate housing and infrastructure grants and apply the grants to their collegiate housing properties.

These tax-exempt groups could then use the grant money to install safety equipment, construct new housing, and help students lower their college costs.

“Congress must look at the root causes that drive the college affordability crisis, including the rise of housing costs. Arbitrary distinctions in our tax code should not make collegiate housing more expensive. This bill will help fix this while also improving the overall safety of campuses,” said Rep. Wenstrup.

