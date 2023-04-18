Parkersburg to host celebration of veterans

(Aloysius Patrimonio | Storyblocks)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – An event celebrating Flag Day and all veterans is coming to Parkersburg this summer.

“A Celebration of Veterans” will take place on Flag Day, June 14, 2023, in the Parkersburg High School auditorium.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will feature live music, refreshments, and a guest speaker.

For more information call 1-877-VETERAN or visit www.jandils.com/celebrationofveterans.

