Update on the Route 16 Wreck

New information on the others involved in the crash.(WBTV File)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office says this crash took place at around 4:30 p.n. Near the intersection of Whaley Road.

The head-on collision occurred with two Chevrolet pick-up trucks and each vehicle had two occupants.

Along with Natalea Mumaw, the others who were involved in the wreck were three men. These men were John Giboney from St. Marys, Jeffery Todd from Sistersville and William Little III from Jewett, Ohio.

No other information is available at this time.

The sheriff’s office wants to express its gratitude for all who responded to help with this wreck.

For yesterday’s information on the car wreck and on Natalea Mumaw, you can click on the links below:

Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified (wtap.com)

Local high school will hold candlelit vigil for high schooler who died in a car wreck (wtap.com)

