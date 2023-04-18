Update on the Route 16 Wreck

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office says this crash took place at around 4:30 p.n. Near the intersection of Whaley Road.

The head-on collision occurred with two Chevrolet pick-up trucks and each vehicle had two occupants.

Along with Natalea Mumaw, the others who were involved in the wreck were three men. These men were John Giboney from St. Marys, Jeffery Todd from Sistersville and William Little III from Jewett, Ohio.

No other information is available at this time.

The sheriff’s office wants to express its gratitude for all who responded to help with this wreck.

