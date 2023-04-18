W. Va. Proclamation bans outdoor burning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – A proclamation was issued by Governor Jim Justice that bans all outdoor burning throughout West Virginia.

The proclamation was put into effect on Monday, April 17, 2023, to reduce the risk of wildfires due to drought.

Until further notice, it will be unlawful for any person in the state to engage in outdoor burning, including fires built for camping, the burning of debris, or warming.

The ban is necessary due to the expected dry and windy weather conditions that increase the potential for forest fires, according to a release from Governor Justice.

The proclamation will be in effect until these conditions improve.

The following items are excluded from the restrictions:

Fires for the purpose of chemical production, where fire is essential to operation.

Fires for commercial land-clearing, such as mining, highway construction, and development: Provided, that a permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Training fires conducted under the direct control and supervision of qualified instructors at a training facility operated by a fire department or government entity: Provided, that a permit for such training fires is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Fires for outdoor cooking conducted for fund-raising events and charitable organizations: Provided, that a water source capable of extinguishing the fire must be present and a permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to the operation.

Liquid fueled gas grills, lanterns or liquid-fueled gas fire stoves.

The state of Ohio has an existing open-burn law that prohibits most open burning in unincorporated areas in March, April, May, October, and November between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

