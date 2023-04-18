WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center volunteer luncheon held

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Camden Clark Auxiliary hosted a a celebratory luncheon on April 18 to honor volunteers at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. The luncheon also marked the 71st Anniversary of the Auxiliary itself, which frequently makes donations to support the hospital.

Margie Reed, the hospital’s Volunteer and Auxiliary Manager, expressed why she thinks it’s important to recognize and celebrate the work of volunteers. “They are such a vital part of our hospital,” Reed said. “The time, the generosity, the longevity of our volunteers is just beyond words.”

Among those attending the luncheon was Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, who gave some remarks. “What you volunteers are doing is making the lives better that are often in a stressful situation, but making folks’ experience with healthcare more palatable,” Joyce said.

In addition to honoring volunteers, the Auxiliary announced the recipients of three Leo D. Carsner Scholarships for $2500. Haley Cothern, one of the recipients, said receiving the scholarship meant a lot to her. “I’m so honored to be awarded this scholarship, especially being from Parkersburg, West Virginia,” Cothern said. “Camden Clark holds a special place in my heart as I was a scribe here a couple years ago, and even had the opportunity to intern with the senior leadership team a couple summers ago as well.”

Cothern said she’s currently pursuing a masters degree in Health Administration at WVU and that the scholarship would help fund her education. Margie Reed said it’s essential to support students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.

“When they go into the medical field, they are enhancing not only our community, our hospital, for our patients. So for their education, we are just very appreciative that we can present them this scholarship to help with their financial need.”

The Auxiliary also presented a $50,000 donation to Camden Clark. Reed said those funds would go toward new medical equipment.

