Academic Achiever of the Week: Isabella Bryant

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Freshman year can be a difficult transition for some, but Our Academic Achiever of the Week Isabella Bryant of Williamstown High School has made the adjustment look easy.

With the end of the school year approaching, it’s safe to assume that Isabella Bryant has a bright academic future ahead of her. She has a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, all while being a member of the Williamstown High School’s track and cross-country program. She also played golf this year.

Isabella Bryant said her parents help push her to be the best student-athlete she can be.

“They hold my brother and I up to, I wouldn’t say high standards, but they hold us accountable for everything. It has really pushed us to do good in school and to do our best in sports. It really helps when you have kind of a tough-love situation, it makes you want to live up to their expectations and your own.”

Isabella Bryant’s favorite subject is math, but she advised that was not always the case.

“It is not a popular subject, but thanks to my sixth-grade teacher Ms. Campbell she was patient with me and really helped me.”

Managing time for schoolwork as a student-athlete can be difficult, but Isabella said time-management is crucial to being successful.

“Depending on whether there is a meet or not, you don’t have a lot of time to do schoolwork. So, typically in some of my classes there is free time and that is when I try to get my homework done. So, when I have a track meet or practice; when I get home, I don’t have to stress about getting my assignments done because I got most of it done during school.”

After high school, Isabella Bryant plans to enroll at Harvard Law School to become a lawyer.

