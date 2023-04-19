Community continues to come together for Natalea Mumaw

The Mid-Ohio Valley community is coming together in honor of Natalea Mumaw.
Natalea Mumaw wins Elmore Cup and title of 2022 Miss Majorette of W.Va.
Natalea Mumaw wins Elmore Cup and title of 2022 Miss Majorette of W.Va.(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants County Schools’ community and others in the area are continuing to honor Natalea Mumaw’s memory.

After the car wreck that took Mumaw on Sunday on Route 16, Pleasants County Schools and other schools in the community are still finding ways of honoring her memory.

Along with a candlelight vigil and providing funds for Mumaw’s funeral expenses, school districts in the area are wearing purple and gold today to honor Natalea. Williamstown is also putting on a “hat day” to help raise funds for funeral costs on Friday.

Pleasants Co. Schools provided a statement about this effort to WTAP.

The school district says, “Students and staff in all Pleasants Co. Schools wore purple and gold today in memory of Natalea Mumaw who passed away this weekend. Many other schools in the local area and throughout the state joined in this effort of unity. We are appreciative of the support locally, as well as from other schools and communities, shown for Natalea’s family as well as for the students and staff at SMHS who are grieving this tragic loss.”

