The community remembers Natalea Mumaw

The community gathered to honor the life of a local high schooler who died in a car wreck.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals gathered to honor the memory of Natalea Mumaw, who recently died in a car wreck.

She was a Saint Marys High School senior and was a baton twirler with the school’s marching band.

Of the many words said to honor Natalea Mumaw, one topic came up again and again…her kindness.

One local said, “I hope after you leave tonight that you continue to remember Natalea for who she was and that was someone who always believed to be kind to others.”

Another said, “She was one of the sweetest souls you could ever meet.”

Another said, “She loved as many people as she could and, even the people she didn’t love, she still never let them know.”

Mumaw’s mom said that she loved fiercely and stuck up for people who were bullied.

Multiple people who spoke fondly remembered her smile.

One local said, “She had the brightest smile anyone could ever have. If she smiled, you knew you were going to smile back.”

And that’s not the only thing that shined about Mumaw.

Her mom said, “And, if you knew her, and you knew her uniform, they always sparkled. Everything. During Covid, I woke up one morning and my remotes were in rhinestones.”

Mumaw left a legacy of kindness. Her mom encouraged the crowd to honor her memory by being kind and loving others.

“Every day that you wake up, do something good,” she said.

