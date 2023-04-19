Glass museum proposed during Williamstown City Council

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A glass museum was proposed during the Williamstown City Council Meeting Tuesday...

Fenton Art Glass Collectors of America proposed a museum to show case glass pieces from Fenton in the town where they were created.

The group is proposing that the building be built where the old Williamstown Elementary School is currently standing.

Councilman Shane King shared more about this proposal and where they are at.

“It’s an interesting idea, and it fits with Williamstown since Williamstown is the home of Fenton Art Glass. I feel like as a project as a whole, we’re still in the such early stages that need to see what’s going to happen going foreword. Once we get this building down, see what we’re left with, and what we can do,” said King.

According to King, some other thoughts they have had for the area include a community center, and possibly moving the library to name a few.

At this point in the project, the council is looking for partners interested in helping with the project.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.