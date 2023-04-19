Hearing for suspended Wood Co. Schools teacher’s aide continued

A hearing for a suspended Wood County Schools teacher’s aide is being continued to a new date.
Bond items discussed at Wood County BOE
Bond items discussed at Wood County BOE(wtap)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ryan Gaston was arrested and arraigned for battery and assault of a disabled person on March 30th.

The magistrate hearing was originally scheduled to happen at 2:45 p.m. on April 19th. The hearing is being continued after Gaston changed legal representation.

Gaston has already posted his $25 thousand bond and is to have zero contact with children. Gaston is currently on paid suspension as of April 15th in a special session with the Wood Co. Board of Education.

No new hearing date has been announced yet.

We will keep you all updated when more information becomes available.

For more information on this developing story, you can click the links below:

Wood Co. Schools teacher’s aid arrested for assault of a disabled child (wtap.com)

Wood County BOE suspends Martin Elementary aide (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on the others involved in the crash.
Update on the Route 16 Wreck
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
A candlelit vigil will be held this Tuesday.
Local high school will hold candlelit vigil for high schooler who died in a car wreck
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating
Parkersburg police arrests man responsible for barber shop fire

Latest News

People who come to the event will get to hear local musicians playing traditional Appalachian...
HSOV to host Pickin’ Party fundraising event in Marietta
HSOV to host string band fundraising event
HSOV to host string band fundraising event
Blood drive held at Washington State Community College
Blood drive held at Washington State Community College
Chairman Shane King
Glass museum proposed during Williamstown City Council