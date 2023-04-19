Hearing for suspended Wood Co. Schools teacher’s aide continued

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ryan Gaston was arrested and arraigned for battery and assault of a disabled person on March 30th.

The magistrate hearing was originally scheduled to happen at 2:45 p.m. on April 19th. The hearing is being continued after Gaston changed legal representation.

Gaston has already posted his $25 thousand bond and is to have zero contact with children. Gaston is currently on paid suspension as of April 15th in a special session with the Wood Co. Board of Education.

No new hearing date has been announced yet.

We will keep you all updated when more information becomes available.

For more information on this developing story, you can click the links below:

Wood Co. Schools teacher’s aid arrested for assault of a disabled child (wtap.com)

Wood County BOE suspends Martin Elementary aide (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.