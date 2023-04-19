Obituary: Arnold, Charles M.

Charles M. Arnold, 72, of Marietta passed away at 4:25 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Heartland of Marietta.

He was born January 13, 1951 in Marietta a son of the late Orvin J. and Mabel Stauch Arnold. He had been employed by Union Carbide.

Charles is survived by 2 brothers, Ernest Arnold of Marietta and David (Elaine) Arnold of Lowell and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Friends may call on Saturday (Apr. 22) from 12:00 until 8:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.