Obituary: Arnold, Charles M.

By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Charles M. Arnold, 72, of Marietta passed away at 4:25 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Heartland of Marietta.

He was born January 13, 1951 in Marietta a son of the late Orvin J. and Mabel Stauch Arnold.  He had been employed by Union Carbide.

Charles is survived by 2 brothers, Ernest Arnold of Marietta and David (Elaine) Arnold of Lowell and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Friends may call on Saturday (Apr. 22) from 12:00 until 8:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Burial will be at the convenience of the family.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

