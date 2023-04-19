Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane

Ronald Deane Cross, 56, of Belpre, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2023. He was born August 8, 1966 to Joseph & Sherol Cross of Belpre.

Ron was a 1984 graduate of Belpre High School. He went to Piedmont University and then graduated in 1995 from Clemson University with a degree in construction science and management.

Ron loved traveling, time spent with family and friends, golfing and he never knew a stranger. He will be very deeply missed.

Ron is survived his parents, Joseph & Sherol Cross of Belpre, his 3 children, David Deane Cross, Sarah Ann Cross and Alexander Joseph Cross all of Dalton, Ohio. His brother and sister in law Ben and Christina Cross of Fleming, Ohio, niece Taylor Cross of Charleston, SC, and nephew, Isaac Cross of Fleming, Ohio as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are pending at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

