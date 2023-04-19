Obituary: Francis, Corinna Grace (Yoho)

Corinna Grace (Yoho) Francis, 90, of Walker, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord April 17, 2023.

She was born in Spencer, West Virginia June 19, 1932 a daughter of the late Clyde Jacob Yoho and Amy Bell (Bolen) Yoho.

Corinna was a member of the Church of Christ and was a homemaker.

She was a founding member of the Wood County Tea Party and she enjoyed ceramics, quilting, and embroidering.

Corinna is survived by her husband of 70 years Watson Francis Jr. of Walker, West Virginia, three children, Steven Francis (Janet) of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Karen Lauderman (Jack) of Belpre, Ohio, and Kent Francis (Terri) of Proctorville, Ohio, five grandchildren, Andrea Fritts, Matthew Francis, Joy Hudyma, Keith Lauderman, and Chris Francis, 11, great-grandchildren, six siblings, Dean Yoho, Glen Yoho, Jenoise Braham, Bill Yoho, Lorna Marshall, and Gale Yoho, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Corinna was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Yoho.

Service will be Friday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Gale Yoho officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

