Obituary: McDonald, Kevin M.

Kevin M. McDonald, 68, passed away on March 3 2023, after a brief illness. Kevin earned a bachelor of science degree from Mount Union College with a major in geology and a master’s degree in environmental science from Ohio University. He worked as a specialist in environmental services in sustainable waste management for industry. He also held positions as a petroleum geologist for several oil companies locating oil and gas deposits and recommending safe and efficient means of extracting deposits.

Kevin was an avid history buff, a golfer, and loved spending time with his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. and Geraldine Broderick McDonald; his brothers, David S. and sister-in-law, Patricia K. McDonald, Ryan C. McDonald (Sue), and nephew, Scott G. Vance.

Kevin is survived by his children, Jonathan S. (Lisa) McDonald and Erin M. McDonald; his sister, Barbara M. Vance, and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held April 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th Street, Parkersburg, WV with visitation from 10-11 am preceding the service. Refreshments will be served following the service.

in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial tributes be made in contributions to a charity of personal choice. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.movcremation.com.

