Obituary: McDonald, Kevin M.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kevin M. McDonald, 68, passed away on March 3 2023, after a brief illness.  Kevin earned a bachelor of science degree from Mount Union College with a major in geology and a master’s degree in environmental science from Ohio University. He worked as a specialist in environmental services in sustainable waste management for industry.  He also held positions as a petroleum geologist for several oil companies locating oil and gas deposits and recommending safe and efficient means of extracting deposits.

Kevin was an avid history buff, a golfer, and loved spending time with his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. and Geraldine Broderick McDonald; his brothers, David S. and sister-in-law, Patricia K. McDonald, Ryan C. McDonald (Sue), and nephew, Scott G. Vance.

Kevin is survived by his children, Jonathan S. (Lisa) McDonald and Erin M. McDonald; his sister, Barbara M. Vance, and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held April 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th Street, Parkersburg, WV with visitation from 10-11 am preceding the service. Refreshments will be served following the service.

in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial tributes be made in contributions to a charity of personal choice.  Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.movcremation.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on the others involved in the crash.
Update on the Route 16 Wreck
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
A candlelit vigil will be held this Tuesday.
Local high school will hold candlelit vigil for high schooler who died in a car wreck
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating
Parkersburg police arrests man responsible for barber shop fire

Latest News

Obituary: Arnold, Charles M.
Mary Snider
Obituary: Snider, Mary
Obituary: Francis, Corinna Grace (Yoho)
Kenneth Joseph Lauer
Obituary: Lauer, Kenneth Joseph