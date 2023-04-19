Obituary: Sheppard, James Harlan

James Harlan Sheppard, 87, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg, WV surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 8, 1935 in Sandyville, WV, a son of the late Pearl Otto Sheppard and Almeda Conger Sheppard.

Harlan was retired from the FMC – Viscose Plant and had previously worked at O’Ames, BF Goodrich, Kaiser Aluminum and a security guard for Nashua. He enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds, birdwatching, walks, watching Parkersburg South Sports events, feeding the squirrels and birds and spending time with his family. His faith was very important to him and he was a deacon of the Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Harlan is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Thelma R. Sheppard; a daughter, Nanette C. Thomas (Chip Wood) of Parkersburg, WV; two sons, Kelly J. Sheppard (Sandra K.) of Washington, WV and Timothy N. Sheppard (Angela D.) of Flemington, WV; a sister, Nina Ruth Pursley of Sandyville, WV; eight grandchildren, Amy Gosnell (Adam), Brielle Thomas (Jeff), Bradley Sheppard, Brandon Sheppard (Calle), Benjamin Sheppard (Holly), Brady Sheppard, Jeremy Sheppard (Bethany), and Zachary Sheppard; nine great grandchildren, Victoria, Abagail, Ryleigh, Brooklyn, Bronwyn, Doutzen, Navy, Jorja, and Griffin. Pappy loved and cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Harlan is preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Brooks; four sisters, Opal, Freda, Beulah, and Kathleen.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Jackson County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Sheppard family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.