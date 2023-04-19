Obituary: Snider, Mary

Mary Snider
Mary Snider(None)
Mary Snider, 87 of Marietta, Ohio died at the Harmar Place in Marietta, Ohio on April 15, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on December 3, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Dennis S. and Garnet Isabelle Grimm Armstrong. She was a member of the Torch Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was a member of the Belpre Eastern Star. She was an excellent seamstress and was very proud of her work. She had been a very active Mom in the cub scouts, band, and baton twirling.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Karl D. Snider, her five children, Karl E. Snider of Indianapolis, IN, James R. (Lexiann) Snider of Belington, WV, David B.(Deann) Snider, Kenton, Ohio, Elizabeth A. (Larry) Brookover, Parkersburg, WV, Roger L. (Deanne) Snider of Belpre, Ohio, grandchildren, Heather Pickens, Derek Snider, Tara Joseph, Demi Snider, Nathan Brookover, Justine Brookover and a great grandchild, Raena Pickens. Also surviving are a brother, Dennis R. Armstrong, and a sister, Sue Burkey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Bobby V. Armstrong, and a sister, Clarice Hellburg.

Services will be on Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Jim Dickey officiating. Burial will be in the Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM. Belpre Eastern Star will conduct Eastern Stars services at 7:45 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

