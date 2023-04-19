Obituary: Thompson, Edward “Eddie” J., Jr.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Edward “Eddie” J. Thompson, Jr., 39, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2023. He was born to Edward and Lisa Thompson, Sr. on September 29, 1983.

Eddie is survived by his mother, Lisa (Charles) Wilfong, his son Owen Thompson,  his fiancé Sabine Killoran, sisters Mary (Skip) Spicer and Rachel (Cruz Horner) Thompson and step-brothers Wayne (Teri) Wilfong and Randy Wilfong.  Also surviving are nieces Haven (Jamie) Frend, Tru Weppler, Jorja Weppler and Emma Horner.

In addition to his father, Eddie was preceded in death by his son Edward J. Thompson III.

According to his wishes he was cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on the others involved in the crash.
Update on the Route 16 Wreck
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
A candlelit vigil will be held this Tuesday.
Local high school will hold candlelit vigil for high schooler who died in a car wreck
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating
Parkersburg police arrests man responsible for barber shop fire

Latest News

Ronald Deane Cross
Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane
James Harlan Sheppard
Obituary: Sheppard, James Harlan
Obituary: Arnold, Charles M.
Mary Snider
Obituary: Snider, Mary