Obituary: Thompson, Edward “Eddie” J., Jr.

Edward “Eddie” J. Thompson, Jr., 39, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2023. He was born to Edward and Lisa Thompson, Sr. on September 29, 1983.

Eddie is survived by his mother, Lisa (Charles) Wilfong, his son Owen Thompson, his fiancé Sabine Killoran, sisters Mary (Skip) Spicer and Rachel (Cruz Horner) Thompson and step-brothers Wayne (Teri) Wilfong and Randy Wilfong. Also surviving are nieces Haven (Jamie) Frend, Tru Weppler, Jorja Weppler and Emma Horner.

In addition to his father, Eddie was preceded in death by his son Edward J. Thompson III.

According to his wishes he was cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

