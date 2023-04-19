One seriously injured in crash that sent semi into house

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) – A crash involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer on State Route 7 seriously injured one man.

The crash occurred just north of Gallipolis on the morning of Wednesday, April 19, 2023, according to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The car and semi-truck collided head-on. After the initial collision, the semi traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a house along the Ohio River.

The driver of the car was seriously injured and was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital after being taken from the scene by Gallia County EMS.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was uninjured.

The owners of the house that the semi-tractor trailer crashed into were home at the time of the crash. One of the homeowners sustained minor injuries, the other was uninjured.

State Route 7 was closed for nearly six hours after the crash while the scene was cleaned up and an investigation was conducted.

Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallipolis Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Angles Towing of Jackson, and Graham’s Towing of Gallipolis were on the scene.

Charges are pending for the driver of the car for driving left of center.

