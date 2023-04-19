Racine man sentenced to life without parole

By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole in Meigs County.

Wayne O. Leib, Jr., 41, of Racine, Ohio was sentenced for aggravated murder, according to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley.

Leib received the life without parole sentence on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Leib entered a guilty plea for shooting and killing Dwayne Qualls in Qualls’ Pomeroy residence in September 2022. Leib was apprehended shortly after.

The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter, and Ohio BCI, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Major Crimes Task Force, and Middleport Police Department assisted.

Leib faces additional charges in the state of West Virginia for another case.

