What to do if a child wanders off

Chief Pifer - Vienna PD
Chief Pifer - Vienna PD(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following a recent incident where a child wondered away from their parents we reached out to law enforcement on what to do with a similar incident.

According to Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer the parents of the child that wondered contacted police, and the child was quickly and safely reunited with their family.

If a child you are watching happens to wonder off Chief Pifer says the best thing to do is call 9-1-1.

“I’m a dad too so yes there are times where you turn your head and turn right back around, and the child you thought was there is no longer there. You instantly panic, and then you hopefully find them really quickly. In other cases you don’t find them so fast, and that’s when you need to have your phone handy, or a way to get ahold of 911, and get help on the way very quickly,” said Chief Pifer.

Chief Pifer went on to say that if you find a child wondering and do not see an adult around, you should also contact 9-1-1 and they will help until officers can arrive.

