Arts and entertainment events happening April 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, April 20th
- Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
- Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Birth-2 yrs Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Beginner and Intermediate Genealogy Class 1:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Diabetes Plate Cooking Class: Spanish Chicken 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Afterschool Library Youth Club (A.L.Y.) grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Teen After School Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- After School Movies- rated G or PG- 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- African American Presence in the Ohio River Valley- Stories of the Past 7pm - 8pm @ The Castle
- Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Friday, April 21st
- Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
- Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Evening Book Club 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Acoustic Horizon playing live music 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Wine Cellars
- Rick Poling on Piano- Blennerhassett Live! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Carson Clouse 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
- Emma: A Pop Musical JV by Eric Prince 7:00pm @ Belpre High School
- Cobbler’s Coffeehouse featuring Bent String 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- The Dover Brothers 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, April 22nd
- Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Minted Vintage Spring Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Wood County 4-H Camp
- Emma: A Pop Musical JV by Eric Prince 12:00pm @ Belpre High School
- PSHS AFJR Annual Car and Craft Show 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg South High School
- Butcher Farm Goat Yoga 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm
- Ceramic Orbs 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- True Crime Book Club- Adult 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- An Insider’s Tour 1:30pm - 3:30pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- Butcher Farm Goat Yoga 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ Butcher Family Farm
- Ernie Haase and Signature Sound Concert 6:00pm
- Emma: A Pop Musical JV by Eric Prince 7:00pm @ Belpre High School
- Renewal: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
- Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Hellzapoppin 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, April 23rd
- Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Butcher Farm Goat Yoga 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm
- Grease 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Butcher Farm Goat Yoga 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ Butcher Family Farm
