Arts and entertainment events happening April 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, April 20th

  • Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
  • Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Birth-2 yrs Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Beginner and Intermediate Genealogy Class 1:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Diabetes Plate Cooking Class: Spanish Chicken 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Afterschool Library Youth Club (A.L.Y.) grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Teen After School Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • African American Presence in the Ohio River Valley- Stories of the Past 7pm - 8pm @ The Castle
  • Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, April 21st

  • Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
  • Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Evening Book Club 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Acoustic Horizon playing live music 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Wine Cellars
  • Rick Poling on Piano- Blennerhassett Live! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Carson Clouse 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
  • Emma: A Pop Musical JV by Eric Prince 7:00pm @ Belpre High School
  • Cobbler’s Coffeehouse featuring Bent String 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • The Dover Brothers 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, April 22nd

  • Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Minted Vintage Spring Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Wood County 4-H Camp
  • Emma: A Pop Musical JV by Eric Prince 12:00pm @ Belpre High School
  • PSHS AFJR Annual Car and Craft Show 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg South High School
  • Butcher Farm Goat Yoga 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm
  • Ceramic Orbs 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • True Crime Book Club- Adult 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • An Insider’s Tour 1:30pm - 3:30pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Butcher Farm Goat Yoga 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ Butcher Family Farm
  • Ernie Haase and Signature Sound Concert 6:00pm
  • Emma: A Pop Musical JV by Eric Prince 7:00pm @ Belpre High School
  • Renewal: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
  • Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Hellzapoppin 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, April 23rd

  • Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Butcher Farm Goat Yoga 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm
  • Grease 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Butcher Farm Goat Yoga 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ Butcher Family Farm

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community gathered to honor the life of a local high schooler who died in a car wreck.
The community remembers Natalea Mumaw
Stock graphic
One seriously injured in crash that sent semi into house
Racine man sentenced to life without parole
New information on the others involved in the crash.
Update on the Route 16 Wreck
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the...
Artsbridge - April 20th, 2023
A vigil honored highway workers who died in the line of duty.
Vigil honors highway workers who died in the line of duty
The Castle to offer Historic Marietta Tour of Homes after hiatus
The Castle to offer Historic Marietta Tour of Homes after hiatus
Discussing an Ohio child labor bill with an employment lawyer
Discussing an Ohio child labor bill with an employment lawyer