The Castle to offer Historic Marietta Tour of Homes after hiatus

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After a hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, The Castle will be offering a Historic Marietta Tour of Homes in May.

This year’s tour will include such sites as the historical Edgewater House on Muskingum Drive and the Merydith House on Front Street, as well as the Castle itself.

Scott Britton, the Executive Director of the Castle, told WTAP he’s excited to be able to offer the tour again. “We wanted to revive that and just let allow people to experience what each of these different houses has to offer,” he said. “The different furnishings and the way that they’ve taken some of these old homes and made them modern on the inside in some cases, and just made them their own expansion of their own personality.”

This year’s Historic Marietta Tour of Homes is planned for May 27 and 28. You can find further information and book tickets at The Castle’s website.

