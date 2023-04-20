Cole crop samples from Washington County sent for testing

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio State University’s extension office in Marietta responded to a commercial crop producer who is having problems with some of their cole crops.

Cole plants include broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower.

Plant disease diagnostic services are provided across Ohio to commercial producers and backyard gardeners.

Marcus McCartney with the extension office, responded to a commercial producer today, which he said is crucial to supporting the local food supply.

“We’ll take samples and send those to our diagnostic lab and test them free of charge. A lot of times it could be environmental, it could be disease. We have to determine that before environmental.”

The crop samples were sent to the OSU Wooster Campus.

McCartney expects the report to be complete within the week.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.