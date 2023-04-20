Emerson Library is getting ready for their stuffed animal sleepover

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Library on Emerson Avenue is getting ready for their second annual stuffed animal sleepover...

They will have a special bedtime themed story time for the kids and their stuffed animals before the kids say goodnight to their stuffed animal for the night.

When kids return in the morning to pick up their furry friends, they will be able to see all the fun their stuffed animals had.

Children’s Librarian Charley Jacobsen shares how it brings joy to all.

“The next morning, the kids get to come back, and we show them the pictures of what their animals did while they were at the library. Honestly, that is my favorite part of the event; just seeing the kids sweet little faces as they are getting to see the pictures of their animals, listening to them laugh. It warms my heart, and I love it so much; they get so excited,” said Jacobsen.

The event is for kids 13 years old and younger and will take place next Friday with story times at 4 pm and 6 pm.

Registration is almost full, but to get your name on the list you can call the Emerson Library at 304-420-4587.

