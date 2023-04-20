Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.

(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - At 12:06 p.m., April 20, 2023, an incident occurred at Eramet Marietta, Inc.’s Furnace 1.

The submerged arc furnace was undergoing a major overhaul and refurbishment which started April 11, 2023. While engaged in the demolition of the furnace shell and refractory lining, four contract employees were hurt when a portion of the furnace crucible collapsed subjecting them to hot, gaseous dust.

Two of the injured workers were transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital and two more were transported to Ohio State University Medical Center undergoing treatment.

All of them are in stable condition.

The accident is currently under investigation by Eramet and Contractor safety officials.

For further information, contact Eramet Marietta, Inc.’s Human Resource Manager, Traci Harper at 740-374-1167.

