Marietta College held the final round of PioBiz

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College held the final round of their PioBiz competition Thursday evening.

PioBiz is a business start-up competition through the college where students looked at problems and found solutions, showed proof of concept, and present a business plan.

The reason behind PioBiz is to help anyone come up with a solution according to Director of the Entrepreneurship Program Doctor Jacquelin Khorassani.

“It includes everyone, you do not need to have a degree, or major in business or entrepreneurship to compete; you just have to have an idea,” said Dr. Khorassani.

Students presented their business plans to the judges, and the judges will determine up to two business plans which will receive an allocated amount.

