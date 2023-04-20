Mexico ends search for missing Americans, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as William Gross, Frank O'Brien and Kerry O'Brien.(Family photo, US Coast Guard via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s navy has suspended a search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast, the U.S Coast Guard said Wednesday.

A Coast Guard statement said that Mexican forces and U.S. assets had searched about 200,000 square nautical miles, an area larger than California, and had found no sign of the missing people or the boat.

The three Americans — Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross — were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound” when they were last heard from on April 4, officials have said.

They reported being near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlán, Mexico, at the time. The three had planned to stop for supplies in Cabo San Lucas at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula before proceeding to San Diego.

The Coast Guard has said marinas in Baja California had not reported seeing the vessel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on the others involved in the crash.
Update on the Route 16 Wreck
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
A candlelit vigil will be held this Tuesday.
Local high school will hold candlelit vigil for high schooler who died in a car wreck
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating
Parkersburg police arrests man responsible for barber shop fire

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration...
DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama