Most value abortion rights when choosing college, poll says

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito temporarily extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to abortion pills. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most adults are thinking about reproductive health access when deciding on a college, according to the latest Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education 2022 study.

According to the poll, 60% of adults aged 18 to 59 who do not have a degree say reproductive health laws are at least somewhat important when considering where to enroll for college.

Nearly 75% of enrolled students say their decision to stay at their school is at least somewhat affected by their state’s reproductive health laws.

And according to the poll, most people showed a preference for attending a school in a state with fewer restrictions.

Since the Supreme Court revoked the federal right to abortion, legislation has varied across states.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community gathered to honor the life of a local high schooler who died in a car wreck.
The community remembers Natalea Mumaw
Stock graphic
One seriously injured in crash that sent semi into house
Racine man sentenced to life without parole
New information on the others involved in the crash.
Update on the Route 16 Wreck
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Klint Ludwig, grandson of 84-year-old man who police said admitted to shooting Ralph Yarl, sent...
Grandson of Andrew Lester sends message of support to Ralph Yarl
FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone sign, April 19,...
North Dakota governor signs law limiting trans health care
Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, convenes a House Judiciary Committee Field...
Appeals court halts House interview with ex-Trump prosecutor