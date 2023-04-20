MOV health department receives new x-ray machine for dental service

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has a new x-ray machine, which will help provide dental services to those in need.

Highmark Foundation purchased a Panorama X-ray machine for the health department’s Wood County office.

The previous x-ray machine went down in December, which prevented the office from providing screening services it has offered for approximately 12 years.

Clinical director Rebecca Eaton explained the impact it has on patient care.

“That made it very difficult because we could not provide those x-rays, so we were limited on what we could do. This machine does a whole lot more and we can send the information to the dentist they are going to see. They will have the x-ray and do their plan of care do to that.”

The machine can perform proper diagnosis of cavities for the Smiles for Life program.

The program is a dental screening and referral program that is open to low-income adults and children who meet income guidelines.

Fluoride varnish and dental sealants are also available.

The service is available to West Virginia residents and Washington County Ohio residents.

