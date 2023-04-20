New scholarship is used to keep a loved ones legacy alive

Valerie Young Memorial Scholarship winner
Valerie Young Memorial Scholarship winner(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local high school senior received a scholarship from Coldwell Banker in Vienna.

Clara Pettit is a senior at Warren High School and received the Valerie Young Memorial Scholarship to help her in her future schooling.

Valerie’s husband Jim Young and Pettit plan on using the scholarship to keep her legacy alive.

“Valerie was always happy to help someone starting out like a young person or finishing up like someone older to get their homes sold, things like that,” said Young.

“I hope that I can continue on her legacy with this scholarship, and continue to help others like she had,” said Pettit.

Pettit plans on attending Williams College to pursue a degree in Biology with a concentration in Cognitive Science.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
One seriously injured in crash that sent semi into house
The community gathered to honor the life of a local high schooler who died in a car wreck.
The community remembers Natalea Mumaw
Racine man sentenced to life without parole
New information on the others involved in the crash.
Update on the Route 16 Wreck
Ronald Deane Cross
Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane

Latest News

PioBiz held final round
Marietta College held the final round of PioBiz
The previous x-ray machine went down in December, which prevented the office from providing...
MOV health department receives new x-ray machine for dental service
Crop samples being packaged at the Ohio State University extension office in Marietta.
Cole crop samples from Washington County sent for testing
Stuffed Animal Sleepover
Emerson Library is getting ready for their stuffed animal sleepover