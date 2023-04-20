New scholarship is used to keep a loved ones legacy alive

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local high school senior received a scholarship from Coldwell Banker in Vienna.

Clara Pettit is a senior at Warren High School and received the Valerie Young Memorial Scholarship to help her in her future schooling.

Valerie’s husband Jim Young and Pettit plan on using the scholarship to keep her legacy alive.

“Valerie was always happy to help someone starting out like a young person or finishing up like someone older to get their homes sold, things like that,” said Young.

“I hope that I can continue on her legacy with this scholarship, and continue to help others like she had,” said Pettit.

Pettit plans on attending Williams College to pursue a degree in Biology with a concentration in Cognitive Science.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.